Superheroes will be on show at Scarecrow Trail

SUPERHEROES are on their way to Winnersh as the village holds its annual Scarecrow Trail later this month.

Bearwood PTA is hosting a heroes and villains themed trail in a bid to raise funds for the Sindlesham primary school.

This is the second event that has been held in the village.

Rebecca Barker, secretary, said: “We are very excited to be hosting another Scarecrow Trail this year, after last year’s was cancelled due to covid.

“We are finally getting back to ‘normal’ and hope this event will bring the community together and be fun for all the family.”

Residents are being invited to get involved by making their own scarecrows and taking part in the trail on the day.

“Scarecrows can be well known superhero characters and real-life superheroes, like Sir Captain Tom Moore,” Ms Barker said.

“We have a real mix of characters and people to spot on this year’s trail.”

The Scarecrow Trail will take place between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

Tickets cost £3, which will be donated to Bearwood PTA.

To access the digital trail map, visit www.facebook.com/BearwoodScarecrowTrail for more details.

To apply to build a scarecrow, residents must send their contact details, address and two choices of scarecrow characters to PTA@bearwood-pri.wokingham.sch.uk