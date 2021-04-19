Support for drug and alcohol addictions

A WOKINGHAM charity is to support residents struggling with drug and alcohol misuse.

Cranstoun has been awarded a council contract to deliver the adult service alongside Here4YOUth,

a separate and dedicated service for young people up to the age of 18.

Charlie Mack, chief executive of the charity, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to deliver the substance misuse service in the borough of Wokingham, offering recovery support and harm reduction

to adults and young people in need across the borough.

“Our mission is to empower and support people to make positive changes and we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live healthy, safe and happy lives”.

The service supports, provides treatments and promotes recovery.

It includes psychosocial and medical interventions, needle syringe and Naloxone distribution programmes.

There is also support for families and carers affected by substance misuse.

Here4YOUth focuses on helping young people develop life skills to make healthy choices around their alcohol and drug use.

For more information, or support, visit: www.cranstoun.org.uk/wokingham