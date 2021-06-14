Support for Woodley residents soars due to pandemic

CITIZENS Advice Wokingham supported 48% more Woodley residents last year in the face of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, May 25, chief executive of the charity, Jake Morrison, spoke at the Woodley Town Elector’s meeting, highlighting the help given to the community.

Last year the charity assisted 750 people.

These included a resident struggling with water and energy debt.

A Woodley couple were also helped get a specialised bed due to illness, and food support.

Peter Absolon, from Readibus said many residents found the door-to-door service “a lifeline” in the pandemic.

One women, whose husband died during the pandemic, relied on the service as her only means to get out.

She thanked Woodley Town Council for supporting the Readibus service.

Marjie Walker, from The Link Visiting Scheme said throughout the pandemic, the charity grew from supporting 350 people to more than 700 – 78 from Woodley.

Each week, residents could tune into a two-hour virtual cafe hosted by the Friendship Alliance.

Jayne Streak, from the organisation, said after covid restrictions began to ease the group met twice in Woodford Park for a walk and coffee.

The project is now growing to set up in-person Friendship Tables.

Support from the community helped keep the pandemic response rolling at Woodley Foodbank.

Richard Davies, said the community support during the pandemic had been outstanding, with a tremendous team effort of the community supplying the food and volunteers packing and delivering.

Tracy Ward, volunteer in the Woodley Covid-19 Facebook group, said there are now around 1,500 people in the community helping others.

She said the group helped provide gifts for those struggling financially, and distributed bottled water and snack bars to key workers.

They also arranged an out of hours collection point for the Foodbank, linking residents to organisations and volunteers who could help.