Surge in knife crime prompts new campaign

SILENCE won’t stop violence. That’s the warning from a charity set up as an anonymous bridge between the police and the public.

Crimestoppers has launched a new campaign aimed at reducing knife crime after reports soared by more than 300% in four years – and information on gun crime has risen by a third.

It wants people to speak up anonymously to help save lives: there has been a 93% rise in hospital admissions for knife attacks on under-16s since 2012.

But Crimestoppers says that more than half of all violent incidents are not reported to the police, which prevents them from dealing with the issue.

It is working with violence reduction units across the country to support a public health approach to tackling violence, including promoting youth service Fearless.org.

Annabelle Goodenough, regional manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Violence in all its forms has a significant impact on communities; from victims of domestic abuse, to young people carrying knives, its ripple effect can fuel the fear of crime, tear apart families, and overstretch our health service who have to deal with the resulting physical and emotional trauma.

“A public health approach recognises that violence is a preventable problem requiring a society-wide response.

“We’re supporting this through early intervention and education to help prevent violence happening in the first place.

“We recognise that you may be close to crime, but may also want to do the right thing and bring violence in your community to an end. If you know who may be carrying weapons or threatening or harming others, you can tell us 100% anonymously.”

For more details, visit Crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 111 555.