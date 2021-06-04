Surge testing to start in Wokingham: What is it?

A FORTNIGHT of surge testing will be rolled out across Wokingham borough from Monday to tackle rising covid rates — but what does that mean for residents?

Wokingham Borough Council revealed today Norreys, Evendons, Wescott and Bulmershe and Whitegates wards will be targeted to check for previously untraced cases of Covid-19.

All residents over 12 will be asked to get a PCR test.

It comes as 50 cases of the Delta variant, previously referred to as the Indian variant, were identified in Wokingham borough over the last month.

The Government launched its surge testing programme in February 2021 to tackle emerging variants and mutations of covid.

Any positive tests recorded in Wokingham and Reading boroughs may be sent to a specialist laboratory to identify any mutations, to prevent them from spreading further.

Previously, Hampshire was the only county in the South East undergoing a surge testing programme.

The council is also asking residents to comply with all Government guidance and book their vaccine as soon as they become eligible.

The current vaccine programme appears to be effective against different variants.

How to get a test: