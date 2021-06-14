Surge testing: Vaccinations for ages 18-24 starts tomorrow

AS CORONAVIRUS rates in Wokingham borough continue to rise, the council is preparing to launch a new vaccination scheme aimed at people aged 18 to 24.

Last Monday, a surge testing programme was launched for residents who live in Bulmershe, Wescott, Evendons and Norreys wards, mirroring a similar project in parts of Reading borough.

The programme runs until the end of this week, and follows a rise of cases fuelled by the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Current figures show that the current weekly rate is 92.9 per 100,000 people in Wokingham borough, down slightly from the peak of 95.8 recorded a day before.

Testing sites have been set up at Shute End, Cantley Park, Sindlesham Court and Microsoft Campus in Thames Valley Park.

Council staff have also been door knocking in wards to raise awareness, while specialist teams have been working with the borough’s vulnerable.

Businesses and schools in the affected wards have also been taking part with home kits delivered.

Now, the emergency jabs are to be delivered from Tuesday, June 15.

They will be administered from Bulmershe Leisure Centre and are only for young adults who live in the four affected wards. ID and proof of address will be needed.

The programme will also last a fortnight and the centre will be open from 9.30am to 8.30pm.

In a tweet, Cllr Charles Margettes, executive member for Health, Wellbeing and Adult Services at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Surge vaccination starts in #wokingham tomorrow. If you live in bulmershe, westcott , evendons or norreys and are between 18 – 24 years old please head to bulmershe leisure centre. Please bring proof of Id and address”.

For more on the council’s surge testing programme, log on to www.wokingham.gov.uk/surge-testing