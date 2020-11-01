Swallowfield Christmas toy sale

A PRE-SCHOOL in Swallowfield is holding a fundraising toy sale to raise funds.

Organisers say that income and the ability to fundraise has been severely limited due to Covid-19.

However, toymakers Mattel have made a donation to Swallowfield Pre-School, allowing them to offer some new items that could make ideal Christmas gifts. Prices are up to 40% of the usual retail price, with proceeds going to the pre-school’s operating costs.

There is a list of toys on Swallowfield Pre-School’s website, but stocks are limited and some items have already sold out.

For more details, log on to: swallowfieldpreschool.org.uk