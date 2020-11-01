The Wokingham Paper

Swallowfield Christmas toy sale

by Staff Writer0
Picture: Sangeeth88 from Pixabay

A PRE-SCHOOL in Swallowfield is holding a fundraising toy sale to raise funds.

Organisers say that income and the ability to fundraise has been severely limited due to Covid-19.

However, toymakers Mattel have made a donation to Swallowfield Pre-School, allowing them to offer some new items that could make ideal Christmas gifts. Prices are up to 40% of the usual retail price, with proceeds going to the pre-school’s operating costs.

There is a list of toys on Swallowfield Pre-School’s website, but stocks are limited and some items have already sold out.

For more details, log on to: swallowfieldpreschool.org.uk

Related posts

Reading sign Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on permanent deal

Andy Preston

'We have to be professional and focus on our job' says Reading manager Mark Bowen amid potential Coronavirus disruptions

Andy Preston

PROPERTY: Nothing beats a viewing

James Hastings
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.