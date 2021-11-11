Swallowfield parish marks Armistice Day gathered round war memorial

Residents and community members gathered at Swallowfield’s war memorial for an Armistce Day service on Thursday, November 11.

It was led by resident, church warden and former Abbey School head teacher, Barbara Stanley.

The service, filmed by ITV Meridian News, saw more than100 people take part, including members of Swallowfield Parish Council, the 1st Swallowfield Scouts and the children and staff of Swallowfield Pre-School.

George Winter, a 95-year-old veteran, read the names of those that feature on the memorial in the village, while proceedings were accompanied by bugler George Huxford and words from Jeremy Baylis.

In addition to the laying of wreaths, the memorial was adorned with a beautiful display of poppies, knitted and crocheted by members of the community, supported by the All Saints Church, Swallowfield and the Parish Council.

An accompanying appeal has raised close to £1,000 for the Royal British Legion.

A second service will be held in the village on Sunday, November 14 to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Parish comprises the villages of Swallowfield, Farley Hill, Riseley and Stanford End.