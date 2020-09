THERE was an unexpected visitor to Reading’s recycling plant last week.

Staff at the re3 centre said that a young swan decided to poke his beak around to find out more about recycling.

And the cheeky bird didn’t even have a booking.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you so much to the Swan Support who responded to our call and came to site and collected him.

“He had some blood on his face so they made sure he’s okay before releasing him back into the wild.”