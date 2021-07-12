SWAPS is working: jobseekers retrain and learn new skills

THOUSANDS of jobseekers across the South East have been busy retraining with a helping hand from the Government.

Its Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP), which helps people start new careers and fill vacancies in growing sectors, has seen more than 8,000 participants since March last year.

The project lasts six weeks and teaches jobseekers new skills, gives them hands-on experience and helps them build contacts in a new line of work.

There is also a guaranteed job interview at the end of the course for a live vacancy.

Minister for employment Mims Davies MP said the pandemic has given people a chance to explore new careers.

“SWAPS offer them a vital chance to get back into training for a job that’s linked to a real vacancy.”

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, added: “It’s fantastic to see the scheme is helping tens of thousands of people towards a bright new career as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The programme forms part of the Government’s multi-billion pound Plan for Jobs aimed at protecting, supporting and creating employment across the country.