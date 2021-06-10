Sweet Tiger celebrates its first anniversary

A CROWTHORNE business owner is fast approaching the first anniversary of her confectionery shop.

Sara Forster launched Sweet Tiger, on Friday, July 17, last year.

Sara Forster founded Sweet Tiger last July on

Crowthorne High Street

She said the business had been brewing in the back of her mind for eight years, before an opportunity presented itself when number 140 on the village’s High Street became vacant.

Launched during the pandemic, Sweet Tiger has championed jobs for young people in Crowthorne, Ms Forster said.

“It’s been a tough but really good first year,’ she said. “It’s been so difficult for youngsters to find work.”

Ella Andrew, 16, said working with a face mask is the only experience she has known at the shop.

“Screens and hand sanitiser have become normality,” Ella said. “Like anything, I have adjusted thanks to an incredibly patient and caring boss who reassured me when rules and regulations changed.

“My job is something I look forward to every week as it’s a chance for me to get out of the house and socialise with my community. During the third lockdown in January I remember begging Sara to work.

“I was bored and had absolutely nothing to do due to schools also being shut – seeing friends went out of the window. Working was normality for me and once it was taken away, I really missed it.”

Ms Forster said the business aims to support the Crowthorne community, and actively works with Oaklands Junior School PTA, and Edgbarrow School.

It also supports Tigers4ever, a charity that tackles poaching in India.

“They do amazing things for tiger habitats in the wild,” Ms Forster said.

This includes moving watering holes away from villages to reduce the threat of poaching.

With International Tiger Day approaching at the end of July, Ms Forster has a special celebration planned for the store – and is encouraging shoppers to come down and visit.

This month, she is running a Father’s Day promotion, with 10% off online purchases using code TIGERDAD.

Sweet tiger also has a limited number of wooden boxes full of sweets, with Dad’s Sweet Stash lasered into the top, created by a Crowthorne company.

Not only a confectionery shop, Ms Forster also makes fresh milkshakes, slushies and sells ice cream.

“We like to stock things you couldn’t find in a supermarket,” Ms Forster said. “We have a range of Belgium chocolates, and we try to do things that are a little bit different.

“We can do bespoke gift boxes, jars, bags and pouches of sweets, and personalised labels.”

The shop also has a range of US sweet treats.

Sweet Tiger can be found at 140 High St Crowthorne. It also has a stall at Crowthrone Market, held on Fridays and Sundays at Morgan Recreation Ground on Lower Broadmoor Road.

The company offers free delivery for online orders more than £15 to Wokingham postcodes.

For more information, visit: www.sweetiger.co.uk