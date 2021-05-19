Swimming lessons: covid means children miss out

MORE THAN two million youngsters missed out on the chance to have swimming lessons due to the pandemic – with some now fearing a return.

Simon Balaam’s three children attend swimming lessons at Bracknell Leisure Centre.

He said two of his children, Megan and Harry, were nervous about returning to the pool after shielding.

“During the lockdown our kids became less active due to leisure centre closures and this wasn’t good for them or children in a similar position,” he said.

“Being able to go back to swimming helped them get active again and was a real benefit for our youngest, Charlie.

“He was just beginning to develop his swimming skills before lockdown began and his lessons unfortunately came to an abrupt halt as he was building momentum and confidence in the pool.

“We believe that this may have pushed his swimming ability back a little but he certainly has been trying hard and enjoying his lessons.”

He said Megan and Harry are now “much happier” about being back in the water.

“The return to swimming was a great thing for our children and will help them progress towards the valuable life skill we want them to learn.”

It comes as Swim England launched a #LoveSwimming campaign to encourage parents to ensure children have a “safe and secure” return to the pool.

New data shows that almost a quarter of a million children in the country cannot swim the length of a standard swimming pool.

The organisation warned many youngsters might miss out on learning a valuable life skill.

Jane Nickerson, Swim England chief executive, said people have been returning to the water in droves, since pools reopened.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see pools across the country reopen their doors and it’s been

great that parents and children are returning to their lessons in a safe and Covid-secure environment,” she said.

“Swimming is a fantastic way for children and young people to be active and reap both physical and mental health benefits.”

For more information, or to find nearby swimming lessons, visit: swimming.org