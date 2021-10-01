Tackling anti-social behaviour in Wokingham: officer will be on the ground, not behind a desk promises council

PLANS to return some services back to Wokingham Borough Council are continuing.

When it met on Thursday, September 30, the ruling executive committee voted in favour of West Berkshire Council retaining some services provided by the Public Protection Partnership: trading standards, food standards, air quality and animal welfare. They will also retain their regulatory proceeds of crime and enforcement case preparation support.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for Neighbourhood and Communities, said: “Services we will bring back include (tackling) anti-social behaviour, we can offer a much better service by bringing it back in house with local knowledge. It will give us coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week coverage which is not there at the moment. It will benefit all our residents.”

The final approval of the contract with West Berkshire Council would be delegated to the council’s director of place and growth, and the deputy chief executive.

Cllr Soane confirmed that under the new arrangement, West Berkshire Council would be the subcontractor for the outsourced services, but the ones coming in house would have a big benefit for the community.

“If somebody reports antisocial behaviour on Friday or Saturday night – which, let’s face it, is more than likely the time it is going to occur – there is (currently) no cover. We will make that change so we will be available. They won’t be behind the desk, they will be out on the road, ready to respond. It’s very beneficial.”