Tackling inequality together – Wokingham Borough Council launches equalities profile

AN EQUALITY profile has been published by the borough council in a bid to stop people being treated unfairly.

It gives details on nine protected characteristics: age, disability, marriage and civil partnerships, pregnancy and maternity, ethnicity, religion or belief, sex, gender reassignment, and sexual orientation.

It also includes information about children and Covid-19.

It was published as part of the Equality Plan 2021-25, in the hope that more information about the community will stop people from being treated differently.

Leader of the council, Cllr John Halsall said: “By knowing more about our communities and considering how these characteristics may intersect, it means that we have a much better understanding of the needs and experiences of our residents. This in turn will help us to shape our services.

“Equality means everyone has the same chance to make the most of their lives and talents. We are community leaders and we need to work together to achieve that aim.

“Our ambition is to ensure that no one is left behind, and that unfair or discriminatory barriers are removed. We will work hard to achieve this.”

Data has been compiled from a range of sources including the Office for National Statistics and Berkshire Data Observatory.

The Equality Plan outlines the council’s commitment to tackling inequality, celebrating diversity and being anti-racist. To read it, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk and search for equality and diversity.