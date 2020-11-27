Tackling loneliness: How Wokingham Borough Council is working with charities and health groups

LONELINESS is being addressed by Wokingham Borough Council in a variety of ways.

That’s the pledge made by Cllr Charles Margetts during a virtual meeting of the Executive, held on Thursday, November 27.

Lib Dem councillor Tahir Maher asked for an update on the specific arrangements made to residents.

“It not only impacts on the older population but during this pandemic it is impacting on younger people as well,” he said. “Existing issues that were present before are now becoming increasingly chronic. “

Responding, Cllr Margetts, the executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said that the council made 6,500 calls to residents in two weeks, including 4,700 calls and letters to people on the government’s list of vulnerable people. All those aged 55 and over on this list and didn’t respond to a call have had a visit.

The council has also been working with charities and health groups who are part of the wellbeing board.

This includes AgeUK, Involve, The Link Visiting Scheme and Wokingham Volunteer Centre.

“This project was initiated circa 12 months ago and is progressing well, although some of the group work activities have been curtailed due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Cllr Margetts said.