Tailored tech support for Wokingham’s young adults

HELP is on hand for Wokingham’s next generation of tech talent. AND Digital, a national tech consultancy, is launching a digital skills programme to support 18-24-year-olds in the Thames Valley region.

The scheme, developed by The Curious Lounge in neighbouring Reading, will help people entering the workforce learn skills and help them find placements, internships and employment in creative industries.

Throughout the six week programme, AND Digital’s team will train the young adults who will be taught essential business and digital skills.

It will also offer mentoring and tailored advice to support people entering different career pathways.

Louize Clarke, programme lead for The Curious Collective partnership, said: “The Curious Collective is all about positive action. We know that bright young talent is essential for the future of our local economy right here in the Thames Valley.

“Our new partnership with AND Digital will help us to provide young people with

a truly first-class insight into what a modern tech career involves and what expertise they’ll need to develop if they were to go on and work for a fast-paced and rapidly growing organisation.”

She is calling on Wokingham borough businesses to support the scheme.

Shan Beerstecher, club executive at AND Digital, added: “People are at the front and centre of AND Digital and this partnership will allow us to make positive change in the communities in which we work and operate.”

AND Digital aims to improve digital skills among 200,000 people across the UK by 2025.

Applications open for The Curious Collective’s skills programme on Tuesday, September 7 here: www.thecuriouslounge.co.uk/news/bootcampapply

For more information about the programme and how to support it, visit: www.thecuriouslounge.co.uk/news/collective