Take a shoebox to London Waterloo

by Phil Creighton0
SWR's Christmas appeal runs until Saturday

THERE’S still time to take a shoebox to the train station, but you’ve got to be quick about it as the final day is Saturday.

South Western Railway is urging passengers to join in its annual festive appeal, aimed at helping vulnerable children and adults.

Last year, despite covid restrictions, it collected 750 shoeboxes and more than 650 individual gifts. This time, it is hoping to collect even more.

Staff at participating stations, including Waterloo where the Reading line terminates, are collecting the donations.

Each shoebox should be packed with gifts that can be given to children, adults or the homeless. Individual gift donations are also welcomed.

Together with partners Adecco Rail and STM, South Western Railway will share donations with charities across its network.

Jim O’Brien, Station Contracts Manager for SWR, is coordinating the appeal. He said that its partner charities provide support all year round, but the holiday season can be difficult for many.

“We hope that people who live near and travel from participating stations will donate what they can and help the less fortunate this Christmas,” he said.

Donations can also be left at Ascot, Basingstoke, Clapham Junction, among other stations. The campaign closes on Saturday, December 11.

close
