Take One Small Step for free and discover a path to freedom

‘The 12 Steps gives you a system to change the way you think, feel, and relate—it can bring about total change in anyone who does it.’ Russell Brand

I work in a rehabilitation centre for men addicted to drugs and alcohol – so I had heard of Alcoholics Anonymous and the 12 Steps. It was for them: for those broken and desperate men to get back on track.

I could see that if they worked them properly it really did work, they changed. Over the years I have become fascinated by the Steps: the surrender, letting go, the making amends and the inevitable deepening of relationship with yourself, others and your higher power.

I have come to realise that we are all broken in some way or have some hurts, behaviours, relationships or habits that prevent us from being the best version of ourselves.

But going to a Steps group is scary and what would it be like? And what would people think of me? And my problem isn’t that bad or it really is admitting that there is something really wrong with me.

I had all these thoughts.

And so, I sat with my anxiety and let it fester and grow, and I let it affect my relationships and the way I do life and I hid it well and I could go on and on doing that.

But I want to live life to the full, and I want to find freedom from the anxiety that sometimes binds me, and I want to change so that this pattern isn’t passed down to my children.

At the beginning of the year I found a Steps programme called Celebrate Recovery – but due to COVID it can’t happen yet – like so many things!

And I want others to join me, but others are scared too, because they know even less about the Steps than me.

So, this is how I came up with One Small Step.

It is a free six-week online course.

Each week a guest speaker who is working the Steps will share with us their story and how the Steps are working for them.

Their stories vary massively, as all our stories do – stories around alcohol, anxiety, perfectionism, eating disorders, relationships etc.

The online course will honour the Steps tradition of anonymity, no one will ask why you are there and there is no pressure to do anything other than listen.

At the end of the course we can direct you to a Steps programme that might be suitable for you.

Come because you’re interested, come because you’re desperate to change, come because you want to help someone else … just come as you are.

One Small Step takes place on Wednesdays at 8pm from 7th October over Zoom. It is in partnership with Wokingham Baptist Church and the Salvation Army and is for anyone of any faith or none.

For further details and to book email: anna@wokinghambaptist.org.uk