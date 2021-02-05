TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT: Estate agency puts its money where its mouth is to support local businesses

A LOCAL business has joined our latest campaign to encourage Wokingham residents to support independent retailers this lockdown.

David Cliff, owner of David Cliff Estate Agents in Peach Street, Wokingham, has been trying to help as many local businesses as possible.

And he has pledged to support Wokingham.Today’s Take Out To Help Out campaign.

“I, alongside many other independent business owners, have been worried about what’s happening out there,” he said.

“We’ve got staff to pay, families to look after, and it’s a scary time.”

Mr Cliff (pictured) said he watched friends in the hospitality industry suffering as a result of the pandemic and felt compelled to help.

“We’ve all tried so hard to get Wokingham back on its feet and independently owned, so we decided from now on to support as many local businesses as we can,” he explained.

On social media, David Cliff Estate Agents has been taking part in Support Local Fridays by ordering breakfast and lunch takeaways from businesses across the borough.

“It’s not just about the takeaway, but the social interaction too,” Mr Cliff added.

“When somebody pops in with a takeaway, we stop and have a chat, check in on how each other is doing and remind each other that everything is going to be okay.

“It helps everyone feel a little bit better and gives people some positive thoughts.”

Aroma Wokingham, the family-run cafe based on Denmark Street, is one of the local takeaways David Cliff Estate Agents has been supporting.

Nathan Street, the cafe’s owner, has welcomed the support after his business was hit hard by covid.

“During November and December, Aroma decided to stay open and it was a disaster,” he said.

“We decided that when we went under lockdown again, we wouldn’t open because nothing was even covering the bills.

“We’re relying on Wokingham Borough Council’s discretionary grant to pay our rent.”

Mr Street has welcomed the Take Out To Help Out campaign, and said it’s vital that residents support local traders if and when they can.

“If you choose to buy from us rather than a big chain, you’re helping put food on our table,” he said.

“You’re helping a family with kids who go to local schools, and when our business is thriving we give back to the community.”

Aroma Wokingham’s doors are still shut due to the ongoing lockdown, and it is selling takeaway cream teas to cover bills at the moment.

Mr Street said the café will be reopening this coming Monday with a wider takeaway menu and reduced hours.

Sharon Smith, owner of Wokingham’s Corins Cakes and Crafts, also welcomes Wokingham.Today’s campaign.

Her company creates extravagant cakes for celebration events, and also runs a takeaway service on the side offering hot breakfasts and lunches. Ms Smith said Covid has had a big impact on her business.

“I make wedding cakes and birthday cakes so orders have been cancelled everywhere over the past year,” she said.

So it should be little surprise that takeaway orders are her lifeline at the moment.

“They keep my head above water,” she explained. “I rely on cake orders coming in, but I’ve also been running a takeaway business along the side which has taken over.

“People ordering hot food have been helping out a lot.”

To find out more about Aroma Wokingham and Corins Cakes and Crafts, search for them on Facebook.