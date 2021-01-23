TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT: ‘Every time you buy a takeaway meal, you’re helping to pay my wages’ – the difference you can make by supporting local businesses during lockdown

OUR campaign to encourage Wokingham borough residents to buy a takeaway to support local businesses this lockdown has been receiving a groundswell of support.

Launched last week, Take Out To Help Out aims to give the local economy a boost while people are in lockdown conditions.

By ordering a click and collect meal or home delivery, residents are putting money back into our favourite pubs, takeaways, cafes and restaurants at a time when they cannot welcome customers as they usually would.

If enough people do so, they will ensure that these treasured businesses will still be here when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda is the latest big name to support our campaign.

“We have some brilliant local cafes, restaurants and take-aways,” he said.

“They need our help now to survive the current covid restrictions because otherwise they may not be there when the restrictions are ended.

“Every meal ordered will support a local business and help protect local jobs.”

Business owners also know the importance of readers supporting them right now.

Chris Murray, owner of Roast Wokingham, says that people ordering takeaways are the “lifeblood” of his business at the moment.

“Anybody who orders from Roast Wokingham pays my wages,” Mr Murray explained. “I quit my job to do this full-time.

“And it’s not just important to order from local takeaways either – the whole hospitality industry is struggling to survive.

“We are all in this together and it’s a really trying time. If we don’t get any orders, we have to close.”

He says it’s easy to place an order online.

“We’ve created an entire website where you can go and pick the food that you want, pick the date and time that you want it, and then we turn up with a lovely hot dinner.

“We want to support Take Out To Help Out and contribute to it because we need people to champion for businesses like us, especially during this rubbish time for the hospitality industry.”

Mr Murray adds that he is “incredibly appreciative” of any community support, especially at a time where people may not be able to afford it.

“We are very lucky and very blessed that we are busy every week – it’s what helps us survive so thank you everyone.”

A meal created by Roast Wokingham

Also encouraging residents to make that call or click to order a home dining experience is Blue Orchid Bakery in Peach Place.

Luke, the cafe’s manager, says that takeaways are vital to keep businesses afloat at the moment.

“You help us pay our electricity, buy our water, buy our gas and pay our rent,” he said.

“You keep all of our team employed and support our family business.

“At this moment in time, we need as much help as we can get.”

And he says that the support the bakery has received since the start of the third lockdown has been “overwhelming”.

“It’s been absolutely incredible and we don’t want people to stop,” Luke adds.

“We get a lot of our supplies from local companies, including Danny ‘the fruit man’, so when you support us you support them too.”

To order from Blue Orchid Bakery, residents are encouraged to send an email, send a text message or give the bakery a ring. Then, Luke says they can sit back and relax while their delivery is prepared.