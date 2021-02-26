TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT: From traditional curry house to the dinner party specialist, how your takeaway order helps these Wokingham and Crowthorne businesses

THINGS are heating up in Wokingham this week, as we talk to two Indian takeaways to find out how residents can support them through lockdown.

Turmeric Tales and The Tamarind Tree have both welcomed Wokingham.Today’s Take Out To Help Out campaign, and are pleading with readers to help get business booming again.

Anu Ghag, owner of Turmeric Tales, launched the Crowthorne-based Indian takeaway in 2016 and sells a range of curry dishes.

To make sure her food has that authentic look and taste, she uses spices straight from India.

“I cook all my food from scratch with fresh ingredients,” Ms Ghag said. “All the spices come from India when I travel back to see my family every year, so my dishes taste original.”

The owner decided to launch Turmeric Tales five years ago, after her friends persuaded her to turn her hobby into a vocation.

“They told me my food was outstanding and that I had a real talent,” Ms Ghag explained. “I decided to start doing dinner parties and curry nights, and then started cooking takeaways whenever there was work.

“During lockdown, I realised I could do this from home and in June, I started working on Turmeric Tales more regularly.”

A platter from Turmeric Tales, prepared by Anu Ghag

But the owner said it has been difficult running her business during lockdown.

“I was lucky that people already knew me and my business, after doing events in Crowthorne over the years,” she said.

“Those people who had already tried my food have supported me since the beginning, but it has been slow.”

Ms Ghag said when people do place an order, it is a huge help.

“My husband sold his business during lockdown and then started a new one, so the support definitely helps us,” she explained.

“Orders have absolutely supported our family.”

The Tamarind Tree in Peach Street – the building used to be home to our predecessor, The Wokinngham Times

And this has been echoed by the owner of another Indian takeaway, The Tamarind Tree.

Based on Peach Street in Wokingham town centre, Koush Miah has been running the takeaway for years but only recently turned to delivery.

“The Tamarind Tree has been delivering takeaways for four or five weeks now, but it’s been really tough,” he said. “The business is ticking along, but it’s a tough time.

“We’re just holding on until it’s all over.”

The Tamarind Tree offers a host of curry night favourites, which are available for delivery and collection.

Mr Miah said he appreciates the support of the local community as the lockdown continues.

“The local support is amazing,” he said. “We appreciate what people are doing, and they honestly keep me going at the moment.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs and everybody is struggling, so doing delivery helps me support residents and stop them needing to come out.”

To find out more about The Tamarind Tree and place an order, visit: the-tamarind-tree.co.uk

To place an order with Turmeric Tales, search for the page on Facebook. Orders must be placed between Monday and Thursday for a weekend collection slot.

It offers delivery to the Crowthorne area and elderly customers only.