TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT: How ordering a takeaway does more than support businesses

THIS WEEK, Wokingham.Today has been speaking to one of the town’s oldest takeaways, and one of its newest. CHARLOTTE KING reports

Sultan Balti Palace, which has been running for nearly two decades, and Mysk Catering, which opened its doors last November, have both welcomed our Take Out To Help Out campaign.

Raja Abdul Majid, owner of Sultan Balti Palace, said it is vital residents continue to support local businesses during lockdown.

Despite receiving a reduced amount of pre-pandemic sales at the moment, the takeaway has pledged to give £1 from every order back to the community, donating it to a local family fundraiser.

Now, the owner is calling on residents to lend a hand by placing an order.

Last week, Wokingham.Today reported on Paul and Nathalie Gosling, who are hoping to raise £60,000 to pay for vital surgery for their two-year-old son.

Dawson has a rare form of cerebral palsy which affects his legs, and the family are fundraising to pay for an operation and aftercare which will allow him to walk on his own.

Mr Majid read our story and knew he had to help. He said he loves getting involved with local fundraisers, and when he saw such a young boy needing support he knew he had to give something back.

“I like to do things for the community and fundraising in general is difficult right now,” he explained.

“If any of our customers haven’t seen Dawson’s plight, we may be in a position to help.”

Sultan Balti Palace will also be asking customers if they would like to donate to the cause when they place an order.

Mr Majid said lockdown has hugely affected his business over the past year, but praises his loyal customers for standing by his side.

“There are some who continue to order with us every week, and this a huge shout out to them,” he said.

“We’ve been working hard on our deliveries, and are looking forward to when the virus has passed and we can get things going again.”

The takeaway has plans in the pipeline for a new head chef and a restaurant refurbishment in the future, but the owner said support is more vital now than ever before in order to stay open and help the community.

A platter from Mysk Catering

Maya Ababouismail, owner of newly launched takeaway Mysk Catering, is also asking residents to buy local as lockdown continues.

She launched her Lebanese-inspired eatery in November last year to bring fresh cuisine to town.

“I wanted to bring what I love to the people of Wokingham,” she said.

But Ms Ababouismail said it’s been difficult building up a loyal customer base from scratch.

“I have good days and bad days,” she continued. “January was a bit slow, but in general I think people are enjoying Mysk Catering so far.”

Now, the takeaway owner is urging residents to support local businesses if they can.

“At the end of the day, for us this is our main source of income,” Ms Ababouismail said. “And when you support a local business, you’re really supporting someone who is just like you.

“We have children, we live locally, we buy locally, so let’s help each other.”

To find out more about Sultan Balti Palace and Mysk Catering, search for them on Facebook.

Why Dawson needs your help

Target: Dawson Gosling needs to raise £60,000 for a specialist operation to boost his mobility. Picture: Nathalie Gosling

Paul and Nathalie Gosling are raising money to pay for life-changing surgery for their two-year-old son Dawson, who is suffering from an incurable condition.

He has dystonic spastic diplegic cerebral palsy. The condition affects movement in his legs, including his ability to walk.

The Gosling family have launched a fundraising campaign with the help of children’s charity Tree of Hope to raise money for life-changing spinal surgery.

“It would allow him to walk independently,” Mrs Gosling explained.

While the procedure is currently free on the NHS, she said it periodically gets taken off the list and has to be carried out privately.

This month, Dawson is due to be put on the waiting list but there’s no telling whether the surgery will be available, or when he can be booked in.

“As part of the recovery programme, he will also need to have at least one year’s worth of daily physiotherapy,” Mrs Gosling said.

“The NHS will supply us with one physio session a week, so we will have to fund the rest through private therapies.”

And it’s a race against time.

Ms Gosling said the surgery is only suitable for children aged two- and three-years-old, meaning Dawson needs to have the op sooner rather than later or risks needing further operations in the future.

“We’re now trying to raise funds to cover his physio and his surgery in case they both have to be done privately, so we need to raise around £60,000,” she explained.

If the family meets its target and the surgery is available on the NHS, leftover donations will fund items needed to strengthen his muscles, including a new walking frame.

To make a donation, visit: www.treeofhope.org.uk/dawsoncandoit