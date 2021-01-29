TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT: How you buying a takeaway can help new Wokingham restaurant Chalk

Chalk, an independently-owned British eatery which launched in Wokingham town centre last October, said it is relying on takeaways to survive – showing the important reason why borough residents should join in with our Take Out To Help Out campaign.

Benjamin Bond, Chalk’s general manager, said that due to changing lockdown restrictions, his restaurant has only been able to open its doors for just over a fortnight so far.

“And alongside those 16 days, we were dealing with bubbles and tier restrictions, so our December bookings were down,” Mr Bond said. “It’s been a very interesting time.”

He said that while the team anticipated one possible lockdown after opening, the latest restrictions came as a surprise.

“We’re a really new business, so we don’t have a brand following in the area yet which is challenging because people don’t necessarily think of us when ordering a takeaway,” he explained.

“We hadn’t really seen takeaway dinners as something we could do either, so it’s been challenging but interesting.”

Mr Bond said the team at Chalk have learned a lot from lockdown however, and takeaways could become another string in their bow once the pandemic is history.

For now, he’s relying on local residents to join Take Out To Help Out and treat themselves to a Chalk takeaway, saying their business is vital to support the restaurant’s staff.

“Our team doesn’t qualify for furlough so the busier we are, the more hours we can potentially give our team,” Mr Bond explained.

“That in itself is a massive help for us.

“Also, it just helps us survive. We’re very aware that we’re probably not going to make profit at this time but every order really does make a difference for us to be able to survive and keep going.”

Ordering a takeaway from Chalk will help the new restaurant establish itself

Mr Bond said while interest on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays has been quite good, Chalk is often struggling on weekdays when orders slow down.

“Because people aren’t really heading out, we’re getting less breakfast and lunchtime deliveries but that would really support us as well.”

He said it’s important to support small businesses wherever possible during the third lockdown.

“Smaller businesses are homegrown. They’re more personal and authentic,” he explained.

“There are three of us that founded Chalk, and all of us are working here most days of the week because we’re passionate and we really care.

“We want to be able to offer Wokingham a business that’s exciting, so it’s important for us to be able to be here for the long-term.”

Mr Bond said it’s easy to order from Chalk, too.

“There are four ways you can place an order.

“If you’re passing by you can order there and then, and most of our dishes can be made in about 15 minutes.

“You can also place an order over the phone and arrange to either collect it or have it delivered, and people can also order on our website, or download our app.”

Take Out To Help Out has been hailed as an important campaign by council leader Cllr John Halsall.

“It’s a real positive initiative by our local institution Wokingham.Today,” he said.