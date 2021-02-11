TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT: That is just cricket! Roast dinners from new venues

IT’S ORDERS up for Wokingham.

This is because a local roast dinner delivery service just moved into a brand new pad, and is taking more orders than ever before.

Chris Murray, founder of Roast Wokingham, has been running the takeaway business out of his home kitchen since launching last summer.

He created the business to pass the time during the lockdown, but it has since turned into a fully-fledged takeaway service and now, Roast Wokingham has found a new home.

“I’m part of a business networking group, and I was introduced to the lovely people at Wokingham Cricket Club who had some empty space,” Mr Murray explained.

“Me and my wife went down to have a look and it’s fantastic.

“As a chef, I can sometimes be a bit demanding and Karen and Nigel from the Club have been so accommodating,” he said.

“Now, this enables us to grow.”

Picture: Steve Smyth

Mr Murray said Roast Wokingham has already seen considerable growth since moving into the new kitchen, and is now able to accommodate more orders than ever before.

“We used to turn a lot of people away due to demand, but now we can actually provide food for everyone which makes me feel a lot better,” he said.

And Roast Wokingham has even begun offering a number of midweek roast options, including Beef Wellington on Wednesdays and chicken kievs on Thursdays.

Mr Murray also runs Bears Burgers & Chicken from Wokingham Cricket Club during the week, and said that side of the business has seen even more growth.

“It’s been crazy,” he said.

“At home, we only had one hob so I couldn’t cook a lot of food at one time but now we’ve got so much more space.”

All-in-all, Mr Murray said he is feeling very blessed at the moment.

“Roast Wokingham started off as a little gap-filling hobby, but the demand just grew and grew and grew,” he said.

“It’s gone beyond anything I could have imagined and I feel very lucky to have all the support from family, friends and from my suppliers.”

To see what Roast Wokingham and Bears Burgers & Chicken have to offer, visit: roastwokingham.co.uk