Take part in Wokingham’s Local Plan consultation to protect green spaces

RESIDENTS have been reminded to take part in Wokingham Borough Council’s local plan consultation.

The proposals include designating 79 areas as Local Green Spaces, meaning they would be offered similar protection from development to land in the Green Belt.

The sites have been chosen for having significance to their communities, like natural beauty, being rich in wildlife or historic importance. Designation would mean that any use or development on a site could only be for specific purposes. Other forms of development would be viewed as inappropriate and only allowed in exceptional cases.

The full list includes Elms Field and the Keephatch Park nature reserve in Wokingham town, Hazebrouck Meadows in Barkham, Dinton Pastures near Hurst, California Country Park in Finchampstead, Maiden Erlegh lake and nature reserve in Earley, and numerous playing fields and recreation grounds across the borough.

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, encouraged residents to respond to the consultation to make sure that development in the borough meets Government housing targets and local needs.

“Green spaces are vital because of the role they play in maintaining people’s physical and emotional wellbeing,” he said.

“We want to make sure that opportunities for exercise, socialising and spending time outside in nature remain available to future residents.”

The consultation is open until 5pm on Monday, January 24.

For more information, visit: engage.wokingham.gov.uk