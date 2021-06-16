Taking action for Dementia

RESIDENTS at a Lower Earley care home marked Dementia Action Week last month.

During the week of action, residents learnt about how to support others and looked at the way dementia affects thoughts and perceptions.

Staff carried out a memory walk to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

General manager at Austen House, Natsayi Dunira, said dementia affects many of the home residents.

“We are proud to provide an environment that helps residents to find their way around independently as much as possible, and that residents are proud to call home,” she said.