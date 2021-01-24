Talented chef who has cooked across the world to freshen up Wokingham restaurant’s menu

A talented chef with experience of working in some of the world’s finest restaurants and resorts will soon be plying his trade in Wokingham.

Chef Kuldeep Singh, who has headed kitchens in the United States, Ireland and India, has teamed up again with Raja Abdul Majid, the owner of the Sultan Balti Palace in Market Place, in a move that will see the Wokingham restaurant refresh and invigorate its delivery, collection and dine-in offerings.

The duo last worked together in Las Vegas at Majid’s Origin India Restaurant and Bar, which grew to become one of the city’s leading Indian restaurants.

Chef Singh is an experienced culinary professional, and his global experiences and knowledge of Indian and Asian cuisine will showcase a fusion of Asian and Indian food with a modern, refined flair.

Speaking about the appointment, Raja Abdul Majid said: “I have known Chef Singh for several years as he previously worked with me in Las Vegas and London.”

He added that Chef Singh’s food had built up a loyal following of fans wherever he has worked.

Chef Singh graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management in Meerut before working with two of India’s luxury five-star hotel groups, the Oberoi Hotel & Resort Group and the Taj Group of Hotels.

He says his approach is one of style and flare, respecting flavour profiles and food, but presenting it with his own unique style.

Chef Singh said: “I love the food from my country, its spices, herbs and flavours that are native to my hometown of Meerut, and other regions where I trained professionally including places such as Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai.”

He added: “What I will serve is very different from other Indian food that can currently be found in Wokingham.

“I will stay true to the flavours and spices I grew up with, though I will tone down the heat, and focus on taste and texture combinations to create a modern interpretation of Indian cuisine.”

Although current restrictions prohibit diners, the Sultan Balti Palace has been maintaining delivery and collections for its ever-growing customer base.

The restaurant has been delivering to Wokingham and its surroundings for more than 30 years.