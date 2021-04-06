Talking climate in a bid to tackle the emergency

THE BOROUGH council has been helping businesses become more energy efficient.

In a bid to encourage green practices, it hosted its first online Climate Conversation last week.

A whole host of organisations took part in the session titled The Road to Decarbonisation, to explore different ways to improve their carbon footprints.

Led by Cllr Gregor Murray, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for climate emergency, the event also discussed the challenges businesses face when going green.

Cllr Murray (pictured) was joined by a number of panellists, including Amira Hashemi from Frasers Property, which owns Winnersh Triangle Business Park.

“We are so pleased that so many local businesses took the time to join our first climate conversation and we are thrilled we were able to provide a stellar panel of experts in this field,” the councillor said.

“We are committed to helping local residents and businesses to become more energy efficient.

“There are many small changes that can have a big impact on our energy bills while reducing carbon emissions.”

Other panellists included Tom McDonald from Low Carbon Workspaces, which works with small- and medium-sized businesses across Berkshire by providing grants to support energy improvement initiatives.

Sarah Hitchcox, technical director from Anesco, also shared her expertise on renewable energy solutions to help both businesses and residents save money and reduce emissions.

Attendees were able to ask questions and discuss how climate change affects businesses in different ways, including disrupting supply chains and new regulations.

The event can be watched online, by searching for Wokingham Borough Council on YouTube.