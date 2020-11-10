Talking toilets online with Thames Water

THE BOROUGH’S primary schools are being invited to join in the water industry’s first-ever live virtual learning event taking place later this month.

It is to celebrate World Toilet Day, and sees Thames Water’s education team come together with 11 other water companies to launch We Are UK Water – Celebrating World Toilet Day to learn about the fascinating industry on Thursday, November 19.

World Toilet Day takes place every year to raise awareness of the importance of sanitation across the world and the online learning event is accompanied by a comprehensive resource pack for teachers, which includes engaging and cross curricular activities for Key Stage 2 pupils.

From learning about the water cycle to the importance of using water wisely, the content has been designed to support various subject areas across the National Curriculum, including maths and science.

Paul Hampton, Thames Water’s education manager, said: “We provide an essential service and World Toilet Day is a great opportunity to show how important this is for maintaining hygiene and health.

“Every drop of water we all use comes from the environment and it’s important we teach future generations about the water in their taps and in their toilets, so they understand how to use it wisely.

“This one-of-a-kind event is a fantastic way to bring the water industry together to benefit some of our youngest customers.”

Anne Reed, chair of the water company education forum and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Life is pretty different for everybody at the moment and, because of Covid-19, we’ve had to think differently about how to deliver our important messages.

“Through our Education Forum water companies already collaborate on many initiatives but we haven’t attempted anything on a nationwide scale before.

“We hope this event paves the way for more innovation and further supports schools at what is a very challenging time for them.”

Schools can register for the event and download an activity pack from: bit.ly/37j0ZWf