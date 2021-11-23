Wokingham.Today

Talks brought to retirement communities in Crowthorne and Twyford

by Staff Writer0
David Sparks at the Wokingham U3A talk

RESIDENTS at two retiree communities enjoyed talks from societies last week.

The public joined homeowners at Birch Place, Crowthorne to hear about the Wokingham branch of the University of the Third Age, or U3A.

Wokingham U3A is open to all who are retired or no longer in full time employment.

The talk was given by David Spinks, new members’ secretary. Meanwhile at Loddon House, Twyford, visitors enjoyed a talk about the history of the village from the Twyford and Ruscombe History Society.

The events were organised by the developer of both sites, McCarthy Stone.

Verity McKay, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, thanked all the speakers for entertaining talks.

“It was wonderful that both events provided a great opportunity to bring our homeowners and locals together again,” she added.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Appeal for witnesses after Wokingham teenager knocked off bike in hit and run

Phil Creighton

From the kitchen: Sauteed Courgettes

Guest contributor

Councillor pledges action on air pollution at Twyford Crossroads

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.