Talks brought to retirement communities in Crowthorne and Twyford

RESIDENTS at two retiree communities enjoyed talks from societies last week.

The public joined homeowners at Birch Place, Crowthorne to hear about the Wokingham branch of the University of the Third Age, or U3A.

Wokingham U3A is open to all who are retired or no longer in full time employment.

The talk was given by David Spinks, new members’ secretary. Meanwhile at Loddon House, Twyford, visitors enjoyed a talk about the history of the village from the Twyford and Ruscombe History Society.

The events were organised by the developer of both sites, McCarthy Stone.

Verity McKay, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, thanked all the speakers for entertaining talks.

“It was wonderful that both events provided a great opportunity to bring our homeowners and locals together again,” she added.