A TANKER has sunk into a collapsed sewer in Wokingham town centre today.

Wokingham Today understands there have been issues this week with sewage leaking into some of Elms Field park, and investigations are continuing into the root cause.

This morning, a tanker manned by Thames Water’s contractors sunk into Elms Road, at the end of the ramp into the multi-storey car park.

It is thought to be caused by a collapsed sewer.

The road is currently closed as a crane works to extract the tanker.