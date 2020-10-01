Tasha joins Blandy’s family law department

TODAY is a big day for Wokingham.Today, thanks to its first print edition, but it’s also a special one for lawyer Tasha Bevan-Stewart.

She has joined the team at Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy in its family law department.

Ms Bevan-Stewart joins from a fellow top tier (Chambers and The Legal 500) law firm, in Surrey, and will eventually spend the majority of her time based in Blandy & Blandy’s Henley-on-Thames office.

Tasha has more than 14 years’ experience, including three as a partner, in advising clients on all areas of Family Law, with a particular specialism in assisting clients through collaborative law.

Partner and team head Claire Dyer said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Tasha to our team and are looking forward to working with her.

“Her passion for alternative methods of resolving disputes will greatly benefit clients who are looking for a way to resolve matters without Court intervention.”

Tasha added: “This is such a great opportunity for me to join a first-class Family Law team and I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get started.

“I’m looking forward to engaging many clients in non-court alternatives which are increasingly the direction of travel in Family Law cases”.