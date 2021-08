ENJOY tea and cake in Twyford this week, courtesy of St Mary’s Church.

It is hosting an afternoon of sweet treats, including a plant stall and a raffle, on Wednesday, August 18.

Attendees are also asked to bring any unwanted jigsaws to swap or donate.

The event is running from 2pm until 4pm in the St Mary’s Church Centre.

Tickets cost £3 and all profits will be donated to the church.