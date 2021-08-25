Teacher jailed for 16 years over historic child sex offences

A RETIRED teacher has been jailed for 16 years for a string of historic child sex offences, which took place during school trips.

John Stanley Imeson used to teach at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning.

Reading Crown Court heard that between 1980 and 1981, he assaulted two boys who were aged between 11 and 13. The incidents happened during trips to Reading, London and Ross-on-Wye. He also assaulted them at his home residence.

Imeson – also known as Jack, and from Fitzroy Crescent in Woodley – was charged via a postal requisition on 3 April 2020.

On May 25 this year, Imeson was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault on a male person, four counts of buggery, and a count each of indecency with a child and assault with intent to commit buggery.

On Tuesday, August 24, Reading Crown Court put the 73-year-old behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Jason Wilkinson of Thames Valley Police said that it had been a long and protracted investigation, and the two victims had shown bravery, perseverance and resilience as they brought Imeson to justice.

Their case was helped by a number of witnesses, and DS Wilkinson thanked them for their support.

“(Thanks to) the team effort from the police officers involved, counsel and the CPS and the determination that was shown,” he said.

“Justice has been served swiftly by a unanimous jury in a non-recent, complex child sexual abuse case. There is vindication for the victims who were subject to most serious sexual offending by a predatory and dangerous individual who was in a position of trust and who was meant to care for them not harm them.”

He added: “It is the hope of the victim’s that their actions in coming forward and reporting these crimes will assist others in doing the same and help towards rebuilding lives.

“Thames Valley Police will always listen to anyone who wishes to make a report regarding matters such as this, which are non-recent.

“The impact they have on victims cannot be underestimated and officers will work tirelessly to investigate reports and bring offenders like Imeson to court.”

To report a sexual assault, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/