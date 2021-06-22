Teachers cheered on as they do the moonwalk

STAFF from a Woodley school made it to the finish line for a virtual charity walk last month.

Beechwood Primary School’s Emma Caswell and Rachel Minter, and Wokingham-based residents Gill Manton and Jan Harrison took part in the Virtual Moonwalk London on Saturday, May 15.

They raised money for grant-making breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk, in memory of their friend Mandy Wildley.

Between them, the group have raised over £1,800 for the charity so far, which will go towards supporting those living with cancer.

With different distances to choose from, ranging from 6.55 miles to 52.4 miles, they all stepped up to the Half Moon challenge, which was 13.1 miles.

Starting in Woodley at 6.20am, they made their way around Southlake and across the footbridge towards Earley.

Children and parents from Beechwood Primary School cheered them on by waving banners and providing refreshments for them as they passed them throughout the morning.

Greeted by Mandy’s daughter Olivia at the finish line on Kingfisher Drive, the ladies completed the challenge in just over four hours.

Emma Caswell said it was “incredible” to receive so much support from Beechwood Primary School.

She added: “We all have such a good team spirit at Beechwood Primary and it makes me really proud to be part of the school.

“Having all the parents and children from the school cheering us on as we walked through Woodley was amazing and it gave us that boost to complete the challenge.”

Mrs Caswell explained they never expected to receive this amount of donations.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us and has helped us raise money for a charity that is very close to our hearts.”

Rachel Minter said she felt “very proud” of the team for raising money for Walk the Walk.

She said: “I loved the walk through Woodley not only because we were walking for the beautiful Mandy but because of the incredible support that we received around every corner from the Beechwood community.”

To donate, visit walkthewalk.enthuse.com/pf/gin-tonic-pink-on-it