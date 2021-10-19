Teaching top tech talent in Reading

A READING school has launched a new tech centre to train the next generation of digital geniuses.

The South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) opened a hub at Reading College at the end of September.

It will now use the site to deliver technical and digital education in a bid to give students skills they will need in employment.

The SCIoT hub forms part of a wider network of centres in Milton Keynes, Bletchley and Oxford.

Alex Warner, principal, said the latest hub marked a “special moment” in SCIoT’s journey.

“It feels great to be opening the doors to the new hub at Reading, the first fully developed and built component of the SCIoT, which already has its first intake of learners,” he said.

“The digital and tech sectors are so important to the UK’s future growth and these state-of-the-art, industry-standard facilities will help to develop and nurture the talent that will drive the sector forwards.”

Students studying at the Reading College hub will have access to £1 million facilities, designed to bridge skill gaps and support employers in the region.

It is already offering Level 3 and Level 4 apprenticeships in communication, software development and data analysis.

“I think that anyone who is looking at their future and thinking about a career in digital and technology will be genuinely excited by the amazing opportunities the South Central Institute of Technology will open for them,” Mr Warner said.

For more information, visit: www.southcentraliot.ac.uk