Wokingham.Today

Teaching top tech talent in Reading

by Charlotte King0
activate learning
Alex Warner Picture: Activate Learning

A READING school has launched a new tech centre to train the next generation of digital geniuses.

The South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) opened a hub at Reading College at the end of September.

It will now use the site to deliver technical and digital education in a bid to give students skills they will need in employment.

The SCIoT hub forms part of a wider network of centres in Milton Keynes, Bletchley and Oxford.

Alex Warner, principal, said the latest hub marked a “special moment” in SCIoT’s journey.

“It feels great to be opening the doors to the new hub at Reading, the first fully developed and built component of the SCIoT, which already has its first intake of learners,” he said.

“The digital and tech sectors are so important to the UK’s future growth and these state-of-the-art, industry-standard facilities will help to develop and nurture the talent that will drive the sector forwards.”

Students studying at the Reading College hub will have access to £1 million facilities, designed to bridge skill gaps and support employers in the region.

It is already offering Level 3 and Level 4 apprenticeships in communication, software development and data analysis.

“I think that anyone who is looking at their future and thinking about a career in digital and technology will be genuinely excited by the amazing opportunities the South Central Institute of Technology will open for them,” Mr Warner said.

For more information, visit: www.southcentraliot.ac.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Emmbrook Infants school judged outstanding by Ofsted

Phil Creighton

Live streaming of Mozart concert coming to Norden Farm

Phil Creighton

Council to hold first virtual meeting for Black and minority ethnic forum

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.