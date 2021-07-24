Team BRIT earn podium finish in charity karting event against F1 legends

Wokingham racing star Bobby Trundley, who races for all -disabled Team BRIT, has taken on F1 legends Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert in a charity karting event.



Bobby joined his team mates in the Halow Project’s Damon Hill Karting Challenge on Tuesday, July 13, finishing in second place.



He joined Team BRIT in 2019 and this year has secured silverware in three out of four rounds of the Britcar Championship.



Bobby joined Team BRIT drivers Aaron Morgan, Luke Pound, Andy Tucker and Matty Street, lining up against a host of other teams, which took to the grid at Sandown Park in Esher to support the Halow Project.



The charity supports young people aged 16 and over with learning disabilities on their journey into adult life.



Former F1 superstar Damon Hill, who is a Team BRIT supporter, is also a patron for the charity.

Every year a karting challenge, led by Damon, is held to raise crucial funds.

Team BRIT Bobby Trundley

It was at a Halow kart race in 2018 that Team BRIT first discovered Bobby. Bobby was racing alongside former Team BRIT driver Warren McKinlay who instantly recognised his incredible talent and introduced him to the team.

The team set out with expectations high and qualified in fourth. The race then got underway with Bobby taking the opening lap, followed by Luke, Andy, Aaron then Matty.



A tough-fought battle ensued over the two-and-a-half hour endurance event, with the team being pipped pole position by Graves Motorsport, a team that included the drivers’ Team BRIT Coach, Max Coates.



Throughout the day, the drivers spent time with Damon, as well as fellow F1 legend and team supporter Johnny Herbert and Daytona Motorsport CEO Charles Graham.



Bobby said: “I absolutely loved racing in the Halow Project event again on Tuesday. To go back to the race that introduced me to Team BRIT, joined by my team mates, and now saying I’m a GT4 driver was just really special.



“The charity does such great work with young people who face challenges of all kinds – something that I relate to personally, so it was a privilege to be asked to join and fantastic to help them raise funds.



“Damon has been so supportive of me in the past, so I was proud to be able to update him on my development with the team, and racing against him and Johnny Herbert was so much fun.



“I hope we can return and try to defend our podium next year.”