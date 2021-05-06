Team BRIT’s Bobby Trundley makes superb start to new season

Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley is celebrating after an amazing start to the season with a weekend packed with success.

Bobby, 21, opened his third season with Team BRIT, racing in the Britcar Championship at Silverstone on Saturday, April 24.

On Saturday, Bobby teamed up with paraplegic racing driver Aaron Morgan in Class 4 of the Endurance Category, driving #68, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4.

The pair qualified in P11, determining their starting position for the first race of the afternoon. Consistent efforts from both drivers brought them home in P7 which would set their position on the grid for race two.

The final race of the day saw Aaron taking the first stint, putting in an incredible performance and avoiding an on-track incident in the first lap before handing over to Bobby in P5.

Bobby then used his years of experience in racing to give everything he had, bringing the Aston home in P2 and securing the team’s first silverware of the year. Bobby also secured the fastest lap in class.

To top the weekend off, Bobby competed online in the final race of the British GT Esports series, finishing in an incredible fourth place, beating the reigning world champion and some of the most established online and ‘real world’ racers of recent years.

“I’m still buzzing from the weekend and am thrilled with how we performed,” said Bobby.



“As is the case in motorsport, we had some technical issues which affected our qualifying position, but our crew worked tirelessly to fix this, which meant we could give everything possible to battle our way back up the grid.



“To finish the first race with a podium finish was amazing and is definitely thanks to the combined efforts of Aaron, myself and every crew member.

“My p4 finish in British GT Esports series was the most perfect way to end an incredible weekend. To finish ahead of some real legends of esports and real world racing was amazing and I’m privileged to have had such an experience.”

Bobby races again in round 2 at Snetterton on Saturday, May 8.