Team BRIT’s Bobby Trundley takes podium place in charity event

Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley took a podium place in a recent charity kart race.

Bobby joined his Team BRIT teammates at the event held on Tuesday, August 10 to raise funds and awareness for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Led by motorsport community and podcast Motormouth, the event aimed to raise money for what is the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research.

22 teams descended on Whitton Mill circuit for the two and a half hour race.

Bobby joined Team BRIT drivers Andy Tucker, Luke Pound and Aaron Morgan, and were among a host of pro-drivers, celebrities and members of the public coming together to race for the good cause.

Each team was joined by a well-known motorsport personality and the Team BRIT drivers welcomed WTF1 presenter Matt Gallagher.

In true Team BRIT style, the drivers gave it their all and were thrilled to finish in third place overall, taking home one of the coveted event trophies.

Bobby said: “Karting is where it all began for me, and I honestly believe it changed my life, so I always jump at the chance to get back in a kart.



“To do so with my Team BRIT teammates, all in support of a wonderful charity was just fantastic.“It was great to be able to help the charity raise funds and awareness, which is so important in their work and to have fun and take away a trophy was an amazing added bonus.



“Thanks to all the organisers and other teams for creating such a brilliant event.”