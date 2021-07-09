Teams do battle at Burghfield FC in annual football tournament

Almost 250 teams battled it out in the Burghfield FC summer tournament over the weekend as the popular event returned following a year’s hiatus.



Players aged from U7’s to adults competed across 37 individual competitions across 10 pitches in the two-day event at Burghfield CSA.



As usual, the Burghfield tournament attracted clubs from across the county and surrounding areas, demonstrating that youth and grassroots football remains alive and thriving despite the restrictions in place over the past 18 months.



The action got underway on Saturday morning, including a ladies tournament for the first time, with the host’s new women’s side going on to win the B event on their competitive debut.



There was some fantastic football on show across all the age groups throughout the weekend, with each tournament streamed to allow a level playing field and give every side the opportunity to stake a claim for some silverware.



All players competing in the U7 and U8 age groups took home participation trophies as a memento from the tournament.



Despite some spells of rain on Sunday afternoon, it was not enough to dampen the spirits of the many attendees, as the U14’s and men’s competitions closed the tournament.



The event proved to be a huge success and several players, coaches and clubs have taken to social media to provide positive feedback after a weekend filled with superb football action.