Technical learning is key for students wanting to work in modern industries says school head

A READING college said that technical learning is key for students who are looking to work in modern industries.

Pupils from UTC Reading, on Crescent Road, have secured spaces at a host of apprenticeship schemes and top universities following last month’s A-Level and GCSE results days.

And the school, specialising in engineering and computer science, said it is largely due to its focus on developing in-demand technical skills.

Former student, and now cross-functional apprentice at Cisco, Rhiannon Dodson-Edwards, said that her industry-focussed education was vital for securing her current role.

“I had so many industry engagement events during my time at UTC with Cisco, Network Rail, Fujitsu, and the Brilliant Club,” she said.

“These experiences helped me understand the world of work and what to expect once I graduated.”

Jonathan Nicholls, principal at UTC Reading, said that this year’s A-Level cohort will now move onto some of the region’s biggest employers, including Thames Water, Microsoft and GlaxoSmithKline.

“They have worked hard throughout their time with us, achieved great results, and most importantly, have secured high-quality destinations to start the next phase of their studies or to enter into the workplace,” he said.