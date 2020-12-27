Teen bounces back from illness to chase her dream

A STUDENT attending a local college said that a life-threatening illness hasn’t stopped her from achieving her life’s ambition.

Chloe Swain originally started studying for an Art and Design Level 3 Extended Diploma at the Church college two years ago, but had to take some time off to undergo treatment for Neutropenic Sepsis.

“It is a type of sepsis that destroys your neutrophils which is your second type of white blood cell,” the 19-year-old said.

“You have two white blood cells, one for viruses and one for bacteria. The ones for bacteria are called neutrophils. Neutropenic Sepsis is where you’ve got less than a healthy person should.

“I had quite a bit of treatment including chemotherapy and a blood infection which was treated but can reoccur if your immune system is weak. It can attack your red and white blood cells and I had chemo to try and get rid of it as much as possible.

“I was monitored when I came out of hospital to make sure that I was getting healthier. I was anaemic, I got put on tablets and I was on iron supplements, I am still on them at the moment as I’m not 100%, but I am getting there.”

She says she is now able to return to college to finish her second year and is progressing well on her course.

“After what I’ve been through, I now know nothing is impossible,” Chloe said. “Personally, I’ve changed quite a lot over the past year. Last year I was very depressed, anxious and closed off and then, after going through what I did, I opened up a lot more. I am more energetic, happier and more myself now. I want to make every day count.”

Inspired by her interest in Architecture, Chloe organised some work experience with Bloor Homes. Chloe does work experience with the company one-day-a-week, which will continue until the Easter holidays.

“I’ve been interested in architecture since travelling to Barcelona and France and saw all of the beautiful buildings and monuments,” Chloe said.

“I’m also fascinated by one-off, bespoke houses.

“The managing director of Bloor homes architects is my brother-in-law’s Dad, and I asked him if I could do some work experience to get the feel of what it’s like behind the scenes with building a house and they agreed and even though I’ve only been there one day a week for a couple of months, I’ve learnt so much already.

After finishing college, Chloe is hoping to pursue an apprenticeship, hopefully at Bloor Homes to become an architect who designs one-off, bespoke houses.

“I would like to do an apprenticeship so that I can earn while I learn,” Chloe said. “I’m very grateful to be able to come back and finish my course and hopefully get a good grade and move on to the apprenticeship.”