Teen launches braid bar in Peach Place salon in Wokingham

A BARKHAM teenager with a flair for hair has launched Wokingham’s first braid bar.

Erin Wallace, 16, was inspired by similar concepts in London when she approached her boss, and Eden Lounge salon owner, with the vision.

Denise Cameron praised her new employee for the initiative, having only joined the company in may.

“Erin has so much get up and go,” she said. “When she came to me with the full proposal, I thought we should run with it.”

The Peach Place hairdressers is now offering creative braided hairstyles on Saturdays.

These included colourful extensions and glitter partings.

Erin will be creating the chosen designs, which she hopes will become popular among girls in the town.

“I used to love braids in my hair,” she said. “I’ve been practicing on my Mum and Sister.”

Her Mum, Melissa Wallace, said the salon couldn’t have been more supportive of the business idea.

“She researched what other salons are doing in Wokingham and discovered that no one in the whole area offers a similar service.

“I hadn’t heard of a braid bar before, but she put together a full proposal with research and photographs.

“I think this shows great initiative for a youngster,” Ms Wallace said. “It is great of her boss to put trust in her, and great for Wokingham to be offering something unique.”

Ms Wallace said Erin occasionally lacks confidence, making her even more proud of launching the service.

With dyslexia, dyspraxia and inattentive ADHD, Ms Wallace said academia didn’t suit her daughter. But styling does.

Come September, Erin will be studying at Brushstroke Makeup School, completing a BTEC in professional hair and makeup for film and TV at Longcross Studios.

She will be continuing to run the braid bar each Saturday.

A half head of braids costs £10, glitter or colourful braids cost £20, and dutch and french braids £15.

For more information about the braid bar, visit @erin.braid.bar on Instagram or call the Eden Lounge on 0118 978 4100