Teenage boy from Earley charged with murder following Tilehurst stabbing

Forsenic police are at Romany Lane in Tilehurst after a man was

A TEENAGE boy from Earley has been charged with murder, following the Tilehurst stabbing.

On Thursday night, 17-year-old boy from Earley was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today, after being charged with one count of murder, one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of possession of bladed article.

It comes as 22-year-old Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst was stabbed and killed on Sunday in Romany Lane.

On Thursday, two men were charged in relation to the investigation.

Hamzah Ahmed,18, of Jubilee Road, Reading, was charged with one count of murder.

Umer Arshad, 23, of Waterloo Road, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

Ahmed and Arshad appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday, are scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

A 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Poilce said: “Our thoughts remain with [Reece Heffernan’s] family at this difficult time and we continue to support them.”

