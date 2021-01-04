Teenage boys assaulted in attempted robbery by Latimer Road

TWO TEENAGE boys were assaulted on New Year’s Eve in an attempted robbery.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday, December 31, the victims were sat on a park bench off Latimer Road, when they were approached by a man.

Police said the man demanded the boys hand over their phones, and when they refused he punched one of the victims on the back of his head.

The man then chased after the second teenager and punched him several times causing a cut below his eye.

The man was described as roughly 19-years-old, 5ft 11in and white.

He had a slit in his right eyebrow and short black hair. He was wearing all black at the time.

Investigating officer PC Akram Wasim, based at Loddon Valley police station is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw a man matching the description provided to get in touch.

He said: “You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210000457.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”