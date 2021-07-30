Teenage girl sexually assaulted in broad daylight

A TEENAGE girl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight earlier this month.

Now, Thames Valley Police has released an efit in a bid to catch the offender.

The incident took place around 9.20am on Monday, July 19, at the junction of Silverdale Road and Lakeside.

Police said that the teenager was chased by her attacker who then lifted up her skirt and touched her.

He then ran off in the opposite direction.

The efit image shows a white male of average build and approximately 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, speaks with a local accent and may have a stutter.

Investigating officer, PC Rory Wells, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individual depicted by this e-fit to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210320014.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”