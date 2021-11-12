Teenager detained after police called to reports of person jumping out of a lorry on the M4

By Daniel Jae Webb

A lorry was stripped by Wiltshire police officers at a truck stop yesterday.

The search came after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a person jumping out the back of a lorry on the M4 approximately 60 miles away.

Officers in the Reading and Wokingham areas responded to calls at Winnersh to hunt down the suspected illegal immigrant.

They located and detained a 17-year-old boy nearby.

Due to his age, he has since been handed over to social services.

The lorry thought to be involved in the incident, on Thursday, November 11, was later stopped by officers in Wiltshire.

The yellow Mercedes cab, seen puling a large trailer full of goods, was pictured surrounded by Roads Policing Unit vehicles at Chippenham Pit Stop, in Draycot Cerne, just off junction 17 of the M4.

A witness described police as ‘stripping’ the lorry as they hunted for further suspects and ensured the cargo on board was legitimate.

Thames Valley Police told Wiltshire Today that the incident will be “dealt with by immigration” moving forward.