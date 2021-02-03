Teenager punched and has moped stolen in attack at Woodley shopping centre

A TEENAGER was pulled off a moped which was then stolen in an assault in Woodley last night.

The incident took place outside the Tesco Local store in Loddon Vale Centre around 5.55pm and now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim was approached by two men as he sat on the moped in the car park.

One of the offenders grabbed the victim round the neck and pulled him off.

The other offender then punched the victim in the face several times.

Both offenders then got on the moped and rode off.

While the victim suffered minor cuts and bruises to his face he did not require medical treatment.

Thames Valley Police said that the offenders are both male. One was Asian and the other white. They were both wearing all black clothing and had balaclavas covering their faces.

Investigating officer PC Stephen Johnson, based at Loddon Valley police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who has any information, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210045698.

“You can also report 100% anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”