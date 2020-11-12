Teenager robbed for phone and gilet close to Earley station

A TEENAGER had his phone stolen and was threatened by robbers in an incident in Earley yesterday.

Thames Valley Police says it is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The 17-year-old victim was approached by the two offenders around noon on Thursday, November 11.

The pair asked if they could use the victim’s phone and refused to hand it back, telling him that they had a knife.

They then ordered the teenager to hand over his gilet, before leaving.

The victim was not injured in the incident, which took place near to Earley train station at the junction of Compton Close and Station Road.

The offenders are described as Asian males, approximately 16 and wearing face masks.

The offender who took the victim’s phone is also described as being of slim build, approximately 6ft 1in tall and was wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dennis Hicks, who is based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw this incident or has any information about what happened to please come forward.

“This happened close to the train station at around lunchtime and so I believe that it is likely that members of the public, both pedestrians and cyclists, may have seen what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200371067.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”