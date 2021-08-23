Teens arrested in alleged assault outside Crowthorne store

AN APPEAL has been made to trace a woman allegedly assaulted by two teenagers in Crowthorne last week.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim was outside the Co-op store in the village’s High Street when two boys are said to have assaulted her, and then verbally abused her.

A man who tried to stop the teenagers was then assaulted and had his wallet stolen – it was later recovered, and he did not require any medical treatment.

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.

However, Thames Valley Police are trying to identify the female victim.

She left before officers attended and the message from the force is for the woman to contact them.

The alleged assault took place just before 4pm on Tuesday, August 17.

A spokesperson said: “This incident occurred in a busy high street, in the middle of the afternoon and is believed to have been witnessed by a large amount of members of the public.

“If you have any information which you think could help us, please call Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number: 43210368949.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”